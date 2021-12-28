Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) Holdings Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Get Cambria Global Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GVAL opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.