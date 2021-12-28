Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.54.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSA opened at $368.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.85 and a 200-day moving average of $320.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $369.34.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

