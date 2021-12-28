Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,315 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 69.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after buying an additional 133,334 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:COF opened at $145.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average of $158.87. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.46 and a one year high of $177.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
