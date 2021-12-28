Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,367 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2,597.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

