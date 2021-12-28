Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,595 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $155.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.