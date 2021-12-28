Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 131,025 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 42.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,025 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,997,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after acquiring an additional 738,520 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 704.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 414,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 363,362 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,950,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,812,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDF opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.