Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,976 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPG opened at $158.43 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.98.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

