Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 453 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 994,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

