Camden Capital LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 562.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM opened at $163.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.38. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.