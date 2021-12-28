Camden Capital LLC Buys 22,770 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 61.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 65,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 64.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider John Yogi Spence bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $101,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE XFLT opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

