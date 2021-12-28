Camden Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $284.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.