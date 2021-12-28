Camden Capital LLC Raises Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after buying an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,490,000 after acquiring an additional 640,969 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.04.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

