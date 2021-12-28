Camden Capital LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Camden Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

