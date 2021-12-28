Capita (LON:CPI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.48

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.48 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 37.28 ($0.50). Capita shares last traded at GBX 37.65 ($0.51), with a volume of 1,277,440 shares trading hands.

CPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Capita to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.94) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capita presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 60.40 ($0.81).

Get Capita alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £634.13 million and a PE ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other news, insider Ian Powell purchased 70,000 shares of Capita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,934.53). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 71,074 shares of company stock worth $2,500,724.

Capita Company Profile (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.