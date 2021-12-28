Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives $44.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPXWF shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

CPXWF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.10. 417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

