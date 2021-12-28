Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after acquiring an additional 143,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $245.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.13.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

