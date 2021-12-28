Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.43 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CARE opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield purchased 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,913 shares of company stock valued at $101,341. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARE. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 276,584 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter worth $2,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 71.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 84,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 18.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 66,384 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 22.8% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 337,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

