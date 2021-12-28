Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Hits $501.67 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $501.67 million and approximately $90.96 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Coin Profile

CELR is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,131,211,958 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

