Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYAD. UBS Group downgraded Celyad Oncology from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $3.87 on Friday. Celyad Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celyad Oncology (CYAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.