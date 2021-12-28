Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$20.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned a C$20.00 price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.79.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$15.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$30.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.72. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.12 and a 1 year high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

