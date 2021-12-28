Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of CENTA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.64. 4,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

