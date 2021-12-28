Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) Plans Dividend of GBX 5

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) declared a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CER opened at GBX 860 ($11.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 840.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 823.90. Cerillion has a twelve month low of GBX 386 ($5.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 925 ($12.43). The company has a market capitalization of £253.81 million and a P/E ratio of 39.63.

CER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 925 ($12.43) to GBX 1,120 ($15.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cerillion from GBX 665 ($8.94) to GBX 950 ($12.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

