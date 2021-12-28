Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) Raises Dividend to GBX 5 Per Share

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) announced a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CER opened at GBX 860 ($11.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £253.81 million and a PE ratio of 39.63. Cerillion has a 12 month low of GBX 386 ($5.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 925 ($12.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 840.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 823.90.

Get Cerillion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cerillion from GBX 925 ($12.43) to GBX 1,120 ($15.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cerillion from GBX 665 ($8.94) to GBX 950 ($12.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.