ChainX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.37 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00004005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $22.95 million and $1.37 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.50 or 0.07940221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00076488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,857.69 or 0.99960819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008053 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 11,969,075 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

