Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,412. The company has a market cap of $90.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.20. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 41,348 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $126,938.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 18,747 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $56,803.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 133,830 shares of company stock valued at $390,389 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 102,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

