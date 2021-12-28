Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Comcast accounts for 2.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 125,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,493,956. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $232.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

