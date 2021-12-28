Chase Investment Counsel Corp Decreases Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE J traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.06. 1,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,587. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on J. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

