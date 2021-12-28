Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $3.51 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000. Concentrix accounts for about 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,049,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.95. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,967. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $96.44 and a 52 week high of $191.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.