Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases Shares of 58,430 KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KT by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.83. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

KT Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

