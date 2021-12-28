Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 1,614 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. eBay comprises approximately 2.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in eBay by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in eBay by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in eBay by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,173 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,690 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $66.60. 56,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,750,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

