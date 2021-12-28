CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $77.00

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $222,347.59 and $77.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00058886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.52 or 0.07950583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00075788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,628.60 or 0.99847990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052032 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.