Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $44.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $209.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

