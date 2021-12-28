Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of CJEWY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. 2,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

