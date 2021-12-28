Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 39,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 327,677 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 262,839 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,455,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,145,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 480,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 136,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

