Cipher (CPR) Hits Market Cap of $41,353.67

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Cipher coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a market capitalization of $41,353.67 and approximately $1,006.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cipher has traded down 59.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.90 or 0.00383233 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011347 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $591.18 or 0.01238737 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

