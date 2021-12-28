Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a market cap of $411.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.41. Citizens & Northern has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Susan E. Hartley bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,557 shares of company stock valued at $65,627. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 434,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

