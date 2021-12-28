Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,638,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,142,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,166,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YOU traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.01. 61,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.37. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

