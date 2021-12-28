Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMCB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,022,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,580,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,412,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,808,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,536,000.

Shares of IMCB opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.69. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.22 and a one year high of $73.03.

