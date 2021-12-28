Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period.

SCHZ opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $56.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.06.

