Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.89.

A number of analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. HSBC cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter.

CCEP stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.18. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

