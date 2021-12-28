Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report sales of $210.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.90 million to $214.19 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $228.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $833.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $839.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $882.98 million, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $925.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,972,000 after purchasing an additional 496,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,834,000 after purchasing an additional 783,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,590 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. 3,314,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,297,403. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -254.00 and a beta of 1.78. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $12.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

