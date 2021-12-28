Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.18

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.18 and last traded at $88.09, with a volume of 1883513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after buying an additional 201,419 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,560,442,000 after buying an additional 386,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after buying an additional 2,694,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after buying an additional 2,044,744 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.