Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,091 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $130.74 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $130.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.