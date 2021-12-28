Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,812 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth $101,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $51.31.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

