Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 65.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,443 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,731,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,050,000 after purchasing an additional 475,028 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,225,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,015,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,035,000 after purchasing an additional 640,236 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sabre by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,674,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,778,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,497,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,607,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The company had revenue of $441.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

