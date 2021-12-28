Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,342 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,622,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 113,808 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 99,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter.

IFRA stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05.

