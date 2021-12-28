Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 11,643 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 31,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000.

FMAY stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03.

