Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 170 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,219,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $327.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $247.33 and a 12-month high of $327.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.