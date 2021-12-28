Comparing BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) & Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) and Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and Huize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80% Huize -9.42% -36.28% -12.53%

This table compares BRP Group and Huize’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million 29.57 -$8.65 million $0.20 181.60 Huize $187.01 million 0.38 -$2.80 million ($0.47) -2.91

Huize has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. Huize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Huize shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huize has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BRP Group and Huize, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Huize 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRP Group presently has a consensus target price of $38.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.08%. Given BRP Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Huize.

Summary

BRP Group beats Huize on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through internet and mobile internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, marketing, investment, and financial consulting services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

