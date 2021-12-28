Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to report $510.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $522.80 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $474.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CODI. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,164 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 24.4% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.76. 11,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

